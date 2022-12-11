The most trending title on the internet across the globe at this moment has to be James Cameron’s much-anticipated Avatar: The Way Of Water. The movie which is a sequel to the 2009’s monstrously successful movie has kept the fans and audience waiting for over a decade. The filmmaker now finally brings the next part and it is already touted to break several box office records with its run. But while we wait for the second part, Cameron has revealed the work on the third has already started and the script for 4 is also approved.

Yes, you read that just right. Avatar is a fictional world full of fantasy elements and a very emotional backstory. With its release over a decade ago, the movie became the highest-earning film across the globe and no other film was even able to reach closer to its numbers until the recently released Spider-Man no way home.

So while we now sit a couple of days away from the release of Avatar: The Way Of Water, James Cameron has revealed that the script for the third and fourth installments is already in place and that the latter has even garnered wild reactions from the studio executives who were amazed by it. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

In his chat with Variety, James Cameron revealed that the studio gives out notes about what bothers them in a script. He revealed that the Avatar: The Way Of Water had 3 pages of note and the third one. But the fourth has two words and they were ‘Holy F*ck’.

“I can’t tell you the details, but all I can say is that when I turned in the script for [‘The Way of Water’], the studio gave me three pages of notes,” Cameron said. “And when I turned in the script for 3, they gave me a page of notes, so I was getting better. When I turned in the script for 4, the studio executive, the creative executive over the films, wrote me an email that said, ‘Holy fuck.’ And I said, ‘Well, where are the notes?’ And she said, ‘Those are the notes.’ Because it kind of goes nuts in a good way, right?”

However, Avatar: The Way Of Water released on the big screen on December 16, 2022. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

