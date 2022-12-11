Avatar 2 Box Office Advance Booking Day 1: Chasing 2.5 Lakh Mark In Ticket Sales, Already On Accelerator Mode With 5 More Days To Go!

James Cameron’s Avatar 2 is making ground to mark a solid start at the box office on day 1. The film is enjoying terrific ticket sales all across the country with the 3D version selling like hotcakes. Now, the latest we hear is that the film is soon going to hit the mark of 2.5 lakh ticket sales in advance booking for the opening day. Keep reading below to know more.

Scheduled to release on 16th December 2022, the film is a sequel to Avatar, which was released in 2009. Back then, when the fad of 100 crores was just started in India with Ghajini, this James Cameron directorial went on to collect 141.25 crores at the Indian box office. Now, after 13 years, expectations are sky-high from part 2.

As per the latest update, Avatar 2 has already sold around 2.4 lakh tickets for day 1. The collection from advance booking for the opening day stands at 8 crores gross approx. so far. This is really huge and soon the 10 crore mark would be touched. With 5 more days to go, we expect a really big number and there’s a possibility that the film might hit the 15 crore mark.

Meanwhile, recently Kate Winslet beat Tom Cruise’s record after she held her breath for a staggering seven minutes and 15 seconds while filming Avatar 2. The actress, 47, who plays Ronal in the highly anticipated sequel stayed underwater for 7 minutes and 15 seconds. Cruise famously held his breath for 6 minutes on the Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation’s set.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

