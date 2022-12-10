Drishyam 2 Box Office Day 23 (Early Trends): For the past three weeks Ajay Devgan starrer crime thriller took the box office by storm and continues to rule the ticket windows despite new releases every week. Clearly, the film has emerged as the winner as well as ended the dry spell cast on the film business after consecutive box office failures.

Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya was released on November 25, a week after the release of Abhishek Pathak’s crime thriller, but didn’t make much impact at the box office despite receiving rave reviews from the audience and critics. Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero too failed to create any impact at the ticket windows.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, as early trends came in, the Ajay Devgn starrer earned around 4.10-4.70 crores on day 23. Drishyam 2 finally crossed 200 crore mark. Previously, his films like Golmaal Again and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior were 200 crore club entrants for the superstar.

Going by the film’s success, the film is likely to collect around 225 crores lifetime since it has one more week to go before Avatar 2 releases.

Talking about the film’s prequel, Drishyam was an emotional thriller helmed by National Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat. It was the Hindi remake of the blockbuster Malayalam flick of the same name. The film, which was released in 2014, deals with the story of a cable operator, Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay), whose life revolves around cinema and his family; wife Nandini (Shriya Saran) and daughters Anju and Anu. Tabu plays the role of IG Meera Deshmukh in the film. In Drishyam, Ajay played Vijay Salgaonkar, who protects his family at all costs after his daughter accidentally kills a boy.

After disposing of the boy’s body, Vijay removes all traces of proof and then takes a family trip to Panaji. They visit an Ashram, watch a film, and eat at a restaurant, creating their alibis. Drishyam 2, directed by Abhishek Pathak, follows the story after that.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Drishyam 2 Box Office: Records 9th Highest Week 3 For A Hindi Film, Baahubali 2 Is At The Top With 36.96 Crores’ Margin!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News