Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 is consistently making it to the record books of the box office. Just recently, the film closed its third week run in theatres and managed to get into the list of the top 10 week 3 earners of all-time for a Hindi film. Now, the latest we learnt is about the film putting on a solid performance in Mumbai city. Keep reading to know more.

For those who don’t know, Mumbai has always been one of the biggest contributing centres for Bollywood. However, in the post-pandemic era, the response has been inconsistent here. In the year 2022, only 3 films have managed to shine here with the latest entrant being the Ajay Devgn starrer. The Kashmir Files and Brahmastra are the remaining two films.

Even before Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn’s biggies have always found solid support in Mumbai. Interestingly, his two biggest hits- Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Golmaal Again had earned huge in the city. Now, as per the latest update, his Drishyam sequel has earned 75.10 crores in Mumbai, surpassing Brahmastra’s 69 crores. However, the film is still out of the top 10 Hindi grossers in the city.

Take a look at the top 10 box office grossers in Mumbai (Hindi):

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) – 190 crores

KGF Chapter (2022) – 146 crores

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) – 144 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) – 109 crores

PK (2014) – 105 crores

Dangal (2016) – 104 crores

Sanju (2018) – 102 crores

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) – 92 crores

Simmba (2018) – 90 crores

Kabir Singh (2019) – 89 crores

