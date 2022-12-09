Drishyam 2 Box Office Day 22 (Early Trends): Ajay Devgn starrer has become the talk of the town owing to his latest release. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film, which was released on November 18, has been doing wonders at the box office right from day 1. Co-starring Shriya Saran, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Akshaye Khanna, Saurabh Shukla, and Rajat Kapoor, the film has opened to mixed to positive responses from the critics and audience.

With its opening collection, the film became the 2nd highest Bollywood film opener of 2022 along with grabbing the 2nd spot in the list of highest weekend collections. The first spot continues to be grabbed by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra.

As per the early trends flowing in, Ajay Devgn-led has opened to single digits at the ticket window. According to the latest media reports, Drishyam 2 has collected around 1-1.75 crore* on day 22. With its latest number of films, the total collection now stands at 197.30-198.05 crores* at the domestic box office. The film has earned Rs 196.30 crore till now.

Hmmm! Still a day or two more to go to see Drishyam 2 entering the 200-crore club.

The Abhishek Pathak directorial has been emerging as a winner at the box office. Drishyam 2 which was released 3 weeks back clashed with two new releases Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya and Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat’s An Action Hero.

As we earlier told you, Drishyam 2 became the 2nd Bollywood film that grabbed its place on the top 10 weeks one collections list with 104.66 crore. The list continues to be led by Brahmastra who had earned 170 crore. The first place and 4th place were taken by The Kashmir Files with 97.30 crores and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with 92.05 crores.

Well, looks like it Drishyam 2 completely believes ‘slow and steady wins the race’. Don’t you agree with us?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

