Bhediya Box Office Day 14 (Early Trends): Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer horror comedy was released with a lot of expectation. The film also created a lot of buzzes ahead of its release however, the opening-day collection was underwhelming.

Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy had a decent start at the box office, collecting 7.48 crores on opening day. Despite receiving rave reviews and critical reception from the audience, the film struggled to bring an audience to theatres. The film had a lot of potential to enter the 100-crore club.

Bhediya managed to cross the 50-crore mark roughly in 12 days and had the propensity to enter the 100-crore club. However, the film was competing against Ajay Devgn‘s Drishyam 2 which took the box office by storm. Nevertheless, the film still hold its ground strong and maintained bringing in 3 crores till the second weekend.

Varun Dhawan’s horror comedy earned around 1-2 crores at the box office on Wednesday, and as early trends came in, the film earned around Rs 0.75-1.25 crores at the box office on Thursday. Going by the collection, the film’s performance has been dropping rapidly since the weekend.

Amar Kaushik’s directorial Bhediya is produced by Dinesh Vijan. The horror comedy stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The film marks a reunion of Kriti and Varun after Dilwale (2015). Bhediya is actually the third installment in Vijan’s horror-comedy universe.

Set in Arunachal Pradesh, the storyline of Bhediya follows a young man named Bhaskar who gets bitten by a wolf in the forest. Eventually, he starts transforming into a werewolf too. The music of the film is composed by Sachin-Jigar while the lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

