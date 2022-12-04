Drishyam 2 is continuing its blockbuster run well into the third week as well. If it saw an increase in collections on Friday (4.45 crores) when compared to Thursday (4.31 crores), Saturday was even better with 8.45 crores coming in. Such kind of tending is simply unbelievable and that too when Bhediya is in the running as well while An Action Hero is the new release. Audiences have three choices available at the big screen and they are clearly thronging theatres the most for Drishyam 2.

There is no stopping the Ajay Devgn starrer which has now reached 176.37 crores. In its lifetime, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had collected no 185.92 crores and that number would be crossed today itself. Now that’s huge since the feat would be accomplished in 16 days flat and there is so much more that’s yet to come. The film will now hit a double century with style and then also add some more by the close of the third week.

Post that there would be many big films that the Ajay Devgn starrer would be crossing at a furious pace on a day by day basis. There are number of films which have crossed 200 crores in their lifetime and many are in 200-225 crores range. All of these would be history in very quick time, and that also includes Ajay Devgn’s own Golmaal Again which had collected 205.69 crores in its lifetime.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

