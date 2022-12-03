Fawad Khan is impressing the world as Maula Jatt in the Pakistani Punjabi-language action drama The Legend of Maula Jatt. Released theatrically in Pakistan on October 13, the film’s box office numbers – both domestically and at the international market, are impressive. In fact, it’s reportedly outperforming some Indian films at the international BO too.

Want to know how much moolah the film has minted in its run till now? Well, scroll down to know the numbers.

As per a recent Pinkvilla report, Fawad Khan–led The Legend of Maula Jatt is performing exceptionally at its domestic and international box office. The site noted that the October 13 release – also starring Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malik and Mahira Khan, has grossed PKR 220 crores ($10 million) globally in its seven-week box office run. Of this, PKR 87.50 crores ($3.98 million) is from the domestic box office while the remaining PKR 132.50 crores ($6 million) is from overseas markets.

Reportedly, The Legend of Maula Jatt is the biggest grosser ever for Pakistani cinema in every single market – be it Pakistan, USA, Gulf or Europe – the Pakistani Punjabi-language action drama film is doubling or more the previous record it held in most of them. A record held previously by Jawani Phir Nhi Aani 2 – with PKR 73 crores worldwide the Fawad Khan starrer has so far tripled that number and continues to go rake in the moolah. Interestingly, this Punjabi actioner is also the biggest Punjabi film ever – beating the Indian counterpart Carry on Jatta 2 ($9 million) and Chaar Sahibzaade ($8.50 million).

The above-mentioned site also noted that the Pakistani film is outperforming Bollywood titles in various overseas markets. In the UK, with £1.39 million ($1.71 million approx) )the film is the biggest grosser from South Asia since Padmaavat (2018) beating biggies like the recent money churners KGF 2, RRR, and more. In Norway, the film is the highest-grosser ever, beating Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Reportedly, The Legend of Maula Jatt is looking to release in India on December 23, though no official announcement has been made yet. There has been an officially unofficial ban on the cultural exchange between India and Pakistan since 2019. If this Fawad Khan starrer does release in India, it could help and potentially lead to the easing of restrictions on Bollywood movies in Pakistan in near future.

Have anyone of our readers caught The Legend of Maula Jatt in theatres already? Let us know what you think of the film in the comments.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

