An Action Hero Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): After teasing fans with interesting posters and an official trailer, Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat were finally released. Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, the film hit the theatre screens this morning and has been receiving mixed to positive reviews from critics and audiences. Taking to social media, netizens have been showering praises on the Ayushmann-led film.

But looks like it is not going to be an easy journey for the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer as it will have to make its way through films like Drishyam 2 and Bhediya at the box office.

As per the early trends flowing in, the film has opened below expectations. According to the latest media reports, An Action Hero has opened to 1.50-3 crore* at the box office. Reportedly, the film was expected to open above 3-4 crore on its very first day. Looks like, Ajay Devgn-led Drishyam 2 even dominated the box office despite the release of An Action Hero and Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya.

Reportedly, Drishyam 2 collected 3.50-4 crore on day 15, while Bhediya garnered 2-2.50 crore on the 8th day of its release. Well, looks like An Action Hero will have to buckle up.

Koimoi watched, reviewed and rated An Action Hero with 3.5 stars and called it a ‘bring your brain to theatres’ entertainer. An excerpt from the review read, “Maanav (Ayushmann Khurrana), is of course, what the title of this film screams but he’s the one who has mistakenly killed (or not?) the brother of a renowned politician Bhoora (Jaideep Ahlawat). Now, this is where the “yeah, I’ve heard all this before” ends because the insanity starts when Bhoora chases Maanav to London to avenge his brother’s death.”

Coming back, we hope the positive word-of-mouth for An Action Hero helps it to grow and drag more audiences to theatres. Don’t you agree with us?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

