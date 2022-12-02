Who would have thought that a Bollywood remake would see one of the best trendings at the box office? Here’s Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 leaving everyone jaw-dropped with its superb collection. Now, the film has entered the third week but don’t expect numbers to go down much. Keep reading to know more.

After hitting the century in the first week itself, the film retained a good chunk of screens in the second week. Last Friday, it saw a competition in the form of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya. Many thought Bhediya might bring down Ajay’s film from the race of the 200 crore club. However, things turned out to be totally opposite.

Even after the release of Bhediya, Drishyam 2 added 58.82 crores at the box office, more than Bhediya’s opening week. This number was enough to consolidate that despite the release of Ayushmann Khurrana‘s An Action Hero, the Ajay Devgn starrer will be dominating the screen and theatre count. And the same thing has happened.

As shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Drishyam has been given 200 more screens by exhibitors in week 3. The total count now stands at 2247 in India. Speaking about theatre count, 74 more theatres have been added as compared to last week. The total theatre count is 1618 for week 3. That’s simply crazy!

vMeanwhile, in a talk with Variety, Ajay Devgn recently addressed the success of Drishyam 2. He said, “I feel it needs three or four Drishyams — that is what is required, I hope this is the beginning.” He further added that it’s the entertainment value which pulls crowds to theatres.

