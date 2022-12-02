SS Rajamouli’s RRR continues to do wonders at the box office in Japan. The film has already completed a run of a month in theatres and is still refusing to slow down. Thanks to such consistency, the numbers have now hit a new milestone and are just inches away from crossing Rajinikanth‘s Muthu. Keep reading to know more.

The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer has already achieved a lot ever since its release in Japan. After taking a record start, the film went on to cross several Indian box office hits like Saaho and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in the country. As of now, it is the second highest-grossing Indian film at the Japanese box office. Soon it is going to be at the no. 1 spot!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, as per the report in TrackTollywood.com, RRR has earned 20 crores so far at the Japanese box office. It’s a new achievement and the film is lagging behind Rajinikanth’s Muthu by a small margin. For the unversed, Muthu was released two decades ago and is still gracing the throne of being the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan.

Muthu had reportedly made 23.50 crores in Japan and RRR is expected to cross that number in the next few days. So, it’s going to be another feather in the hat of SS Rajamouli’s film.

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed by both SS Rajamouli and his father-veteran writer KV Vijayendra Prasad that the basic idea for RRR 2 has been cracked and the writing work is already in progress.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Urvashi Rautela Finally Reacts To Merciless Trolling Due To Rishabh Pant: “People Can’t Treat Us Like Commodity, Can’t Behave Like Gali-Mohalle Ke Log”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News