Last week it was the twin release of Heropanti 2 and Runway 34, and this week it’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Still, for KGF Chapter 2 [Hindi] it has been a rather uninterrupted run as collections continue to come in. This was evidenced in the fourth weekend as well when around 15 crores were collected at the box office. Even though the Hollywood biggie is doing quite well too, for those who like their entertainment to come in conventional ‘masala’ format, it’s the Prashant Neel directed film which is firing all cylinders.

On Sunday, the film collected 6.25 crores more and that has propelled the overall collections to 412.80 crores. Everything that is currently coming for the film is an added bonus as the cash registers are continuing to ring and no one is complaining. It would be interesting to see how weekdays turn out to be from here because while 420 crores are guaranteed by the time the current week is through, what would make things truly exciting is if 425 crores come calling as well.

The All-Time Blockbuster success of KGF Chapter 2 [Hindi] has shown that 511 crores achieved by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is actually not an unassailable record. Now what has to be seen is that would it be KGF Chapter 3 [Hindi] which will make it happen a couple of years down the line or is there some other outing, either from Bollywood or the south industries or even Hollywood, which would end up scoring an all-time record in the interim period.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

