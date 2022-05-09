KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) has broken several box office myths and has redefined the rules for commercial entertainers. The film recently hit the 400 crore mark and has helped Yash to climb the ladder of Koimoi Star Ranking. Scroll below to know more details.

For those who don’t know, here in Koimoi Star Ranking, also known as Stars’ Power Index, we rank the actors (Hindi films) based on their films in the respective box office coveted clubs. For example, a film in 100 crore club will earn 100 points, a film in 200 crore club will earn 200 points and so on. 50 points are given for a film in the top 10 Hindi grossers in overseas.

As KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) hit the 400 crore mark, the film has earned another 100 points for Yash as he already had 300 points in his kitty. His total now stands at 400 points and has climbed three spots up by knocking down Ayushmann Khurrana (350 points), Varun Dhawan (400 points) and Tiger Shroff (400 points). Despite sharing equal points with Tiger and Varun, the KGF actor is placed higher at 11th position because he has one 400 crore grosser which the other two don’t have.

Yash is currently at 11th below Shahid Kapoor (550 points). Visit Stars’ Power Index under the Power Index section on Koimoi.com to check the complete list.

Meanwhile, speaking about KGF Chapter 2’s collection, at the end of 25 days’ theatrical run, the film has made 1158 crores*. It has crossed RRR’s 1108 crores to become the 3rd highest-grossing Indian film globally. Dangal (1899.35 crores) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (1800 crores) are at the top.

