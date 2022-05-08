There’s no stopping ‘Rocky Bhai’ or is it? Well, it doesn’t seem like. KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash is going incredibly strong at the box office and has already shattered records. The franchise has become the biggest film in India defeating Aamir Khan’s Dangal at the BO. The film did the business of around 3.85 crores yesterday. Scroll below to read the early trends of this massive franchise.

The Hindi version of KGF has already crossed 400 crores in India and is creating massive records globally. The franchise has already crossed over 1100 crores worldwide and the team is elated with the box office success of the film. And well, it makes sense; the fans across the globe waited for four long years before getting rewarded with the latest instalment.

Now, talking about the box office, Marvel has released one of the most awaited films of the year – Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. The buzz around Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen starrer is pretty strong and has already done a good advance business even before the release of the film.

But as of now, KGF: Chapter 2 is unaffected by Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. The Yash starrer did a business of 3.85 crores yesterday and the early trends expect the numbers to come around 6-8 crores today. This is again a historic jump facing a pretty popular Marvel film in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. What are your thoughts? Share it in the comments section below.

Next week Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar is releasing and the buzz around the film is good but the advance booking will decide the future of the same.

As of now, Rocky Bhai is ruling with KGF: Chapter 2 and how. He’s here stay and not going anywhere anytime soon.

