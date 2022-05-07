Despite the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, KGF: Chapter 2 [Hindi] has been doing exceedingly well at the box office. On its fourth Friday, the film collected 3.85 crores at the box office. Compared to the third Friday when 4.25 crores had come in, this is hardly a fall. In fact the previous day was 6.30 crores, which was owing to Eid holidays continuing right through the week. However, things have normalized now with these footfalls that have come on Friday, and now Saturday and Sunday should see regular jumps from here on.

In the process, the film has also entered the 400 Crore Club which is an astounding feat in itself. There are only two films that have gone past this milestone, another being Baahubali: The Conclusion [Hindi] and that film actually entered the 500 Crore Club with a lifetime of 511 crores. The next best was Dangal at 387.38 crores and there was this pure-play 400 Crore Club film that was missing in action. That has been taken care of now by the Yash starrer and that’s how it will stay since there is no way that it will enter the 500 Crore Club.

So far, the Prashant Neel directed film KGF: Chapter 2 has gathered 401.80 crores and should get into 412-414 crores range by the time the weekend is through. Post that it should stay stable right through the weekdays which will allow it to comfortably go past the 420 crores mark by the time the week is through. From there on it would be about how much maximum it can collect, since Jayeshbhai Jordaar arrives next week and then Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhaakad in the week after. As a result, a lifetime in the range of 430-435 crores is on the cards for the action biggie.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

