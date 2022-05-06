South Indian films have lately been doing exceptionally well but there are a few handful of movies which awfully tanked at the box office despite there being extreme hype around them. After Radhe Shyam, Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya has gathered poor box office numbers and looks like there is more trouble awaiting the makers. In a recent letter that is going viral on social media, distributors can be seen requesting the actor to give them a compensation for the heavy losses they suffered.

For the unversed, the movie, which falls in the drama-thriller genre, hit the theatres on 29th last month and opened to poor reactions from fans and critics alike. The word-of-mouth factor was so strong that the occupancy rate drastically fell, massively affecting the overall collections of the film. This movie also features Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde in key roles.

In a recent turn of events, an open letter by exhibitor and distributors of Kannada, Rajgopal Bajaj, can be seen sharing details about the losses they have suffered due to Chiranjeevi’s film Acharya. The writer has explained how they are in huge debt because of the film as they had to borrow a certain amount from the market as well.

They have further elaborated on how only 25% of the total money has been recovered so far which means around 75% of it can be counted as a loss. Here’s a look at the letter.

Reputation at stake

Hope these distributors are compensated by team #Acharya pic.twitter.com/AWoEx1So3o — Username already taken (@veerutherocker) May 6, 2022

On the other hand, actor Chiranjeevi and his wife reportedly left for a vacation recently and this little detail did not miss the internet’s eye either. Several people can be seen supporting the distributors, urging Chiranjeevi and the Acharya team to take up some action.

What do you think about this open letter to Chiranjeevi over Acharya’s losses? Let us know in the comments.

