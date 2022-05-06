Work on director Adhik Ravichandran’s next film ‘Mark Antony’, featuring actors Vishal and SJ Suryah in the lead, began on Thursday with a pooja in the city.

‘Mark Antony’, which will be Vishal’s 33rd film, is being produced by S Vinod Kumar, the man who had produced Vishal’s ‘Enemy’ as well.

Vinod is bankrolling the Mark Antony on behalf of Mini Studios.

Ritu Verma will be pairing up with Vishal for the first time in this Mark Antony, which also stars Sunil Verma and Nizhalgal Ravi in prominent roles.

GV Prakash Kumar is scoring the music for this film which will have editing by Vijay Velukutty & cinematography by Abhinandan Ramanujam.

Famous stunt directors Kanal Kannan, Peter Hein and Ravi Varma are doing the stunts for the film with Umesh Rajkumar doing the production design.

Mark Antony has been planned as a pan-Indian project, releasing in five languages – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

