South Indian movies have lately been on a roll with several of them setting new box office records with every passing day. KGF Chapter 2 is one of the most recent south Indian successes and looks like it has set a new record yet again. According to a recent report, the OTT rights of the film have already been sold for a whopping price and the amount is sure to leave you surprised, to say the least.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the new action-drama movie hit the theatres on April 14th and has been doing exceptionally well not just in the Indian box office but also overseas. The movie has been directed by Prashanth Neel and stars actors like Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon in key roles. The plot of this film continues where the first instalment left off and there have also been several reports about the next part of the franchise which was officially announced a few days back.

Advertisement

According to a recent report by the Times of India, the OTT rights of KGF Chapter 2 have already been sold and the amount is massive. It has been bought by an OTT giant for ₹320 Crores, which is one of the biggest OTT deals to have ever been cracked in India. The anticipation around this film is still humongous and hence, its online release is also expected to bring in considerable revenue.

Previously, there were several reports about Amazon Prime Video being the OTT platform to rope in KGF Chapter 2 makers but looks like there is no confirmation on this yet. The official release date of this film, on streaming platforms, has not yet been officially announced either as the movie is still minting an impressive amount at the box office, even weeks later.

What do you think about KGF Chapter 2’s OTT rights sale amount? Let us know in the comments!

Tune in to Koimoi for more on South

Must Read: Jai Bhim: Suriya, Wife Jyothika & Director Gnanavel Land In Deep Trouble As Chennai Court Issues Orders To File An FIR Against Them? – Deets Inside

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube