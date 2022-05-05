KGF Chapter 2 has exceeded all the expectations as the South actioner has collected over 1000 Crores at the box office. As the film is set to return with the third part, Yash has not only getting appreciation but he’s also getting approached by multiple filmmakers. On the other hand, even Prabhas gained recognition after Baahubali, but his other films failed to impress audience members. For the same reason, the Rocking star is being choosy with his upcoming films.

The Prashanth Neel directorial is considered the most expensive Kannada film ever made and it also features, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in key roles. The story follows Rocky, who after establishing himself as the kingpin of the Kolar Gold Fields, must retain his supremacy over enemies and government officials.

After the massive success of KGF Chapter 2, Yash fans are now excited to see their favourite star announce his next project. As per reports by Bollywood Life, the Rocking star is flooded with offers from not just the Kannada industry but filmmakers from Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries are also eager to collaborate with him.

However, KGF star Yash is being super careful about choosing a project as the source claimed that he doesn’t want to take the same route as Prabhas took. Although the actor became a pan India star post-SS Rajamouli’s film but his other films didn’t impress his fans.

Now all eyes are on Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush, where he’ll be seen playing the character of Lord Ram while Saif Ali Khan will play Lankesh.

Most recently, it was reported that the KGF Chapter 2 star Yash was offered a multi-crore deal to promote a pan masala brand but he straightway refused the offer.

As per Hindustan Times, Arjun Banerjee, the Talent & New Ventures head at Exceed Entertainment opened up about the same and said, “Pan Masalas and such products have a hugely detrimental effect on people’s health and their impact can be life-threatening. This is a truly heroic conscience call by Yash, who has declined a deal that was very personally lucrative, in the interest of his fans and followers”, he said in a recent press statement.

