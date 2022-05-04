‘Godfather’, the highly anticipated film starring Megastar Chiranjeevi and directed by Mohan Raja is being produced on a grand scale by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.

It will also feature Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in a pivotal role. Not only that, but the team had planned a sizzling song for Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan. Prabhu Deva will choreograph this special dance number, and S. Thaman will compose the music.

Musician Thaman, who took to his social media handles earlier, made an announcement regarding his involvement in Godfather. The excited composer also shared a picture of himself with Megastar Chiranjeevi, Prabhu Deva, Mohan Raja, and others.

“Yayyyy!! THIS IS NEWS. Prabhu Deva Will Be Choreographing An Atom Bombing Swinging Song For Our Boss Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan Gaaru What A High Seriously @jayam_mohanraja Our Mighty #GodfatherMusic #Godfather This is GONNA LIT ATHE Screens For Sure”, Thaman’s post reads.

Yayyyy !! ❤️ THIS IS NEWS 🎬🧨💞 @PDdancing Will Be Choreographing An Atom Bombing Swinging Song For Our Boss @KChiruTweets and @BeingSalmanKhan Gaaru What A High Seriously @jayam_mohanraja Our Mighty #GodfatherMusic #Godfather This is GONNA LIT 🔥 THE Screens For Sure 😍 pic.twitter.com/H618OaI9b6 — thaman S (@MusicThaman) May 3, 2022

‘Godfather’, the original remake of Malayalam’s superhit movie ‘Lucifer’, is nearing the end of its production. Nayanthara will have a significant role, and Puri Jagannadh will appear in a cameo. Satya Dev also has a full-length role in the film.

