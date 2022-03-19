Salman Khan’s mass appeal is undeniable and it also effortlessly shows in the box office numbers of his films. He is working on a series of projects this year and one of them is Chiranjeevi’s Godfather which is already creating a lot of hype amongst the audience. According to a recent report the action sequence of this upcoming film has a special sequence with a medley of several action scenes done by Salman in the past.

For the unversed, Godfather is an upcoming political-drama film with a dash of action and suspense, expected to hit the theatres this year. The plot of this film revolves around a powerful family that deeply suffers when its patriarch, who is also the CM of the state, passes away all of a sudden. The movie is being directed by Mohan Raja and will star actors like Satyadev Kancharana and Nayanthara in key roles.

It is already a known fact that the film Godfather will have a special appearance from Bollywood star Salman Khan. Now, a recent report by ETimes has dropped a few intricate details about his action sequence in the film which will play a key role in the storyline.

“This plan for Salman’s entry is going to be an interesting one. His opening scene will have a medley of all his action scenes from those South films which were later remade in Hindi with Salman. So fans can expect iconic action scenes from films like Pokiri and many more, recreated in Godfather.”, a source close to the development told the publication.

Rumour also has it that since Godfather is a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, Salman Khan will play the Telugu version of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character, Zayed Masood, who was a hitman in the film.

