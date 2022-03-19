Akshay Kumar’s action comedy film, Bachchhan Paandey which released on Holi, March 18, is battling it out with The Kashmir Files. Despite shows starting late due to Holi, the film has taken a good start at the box office.

Advertisement

The makers of the film were reportedly worried about their film’s screen count as the fever of Vivek Agnihotri’s film is picking up with each passing day. TKF is still running houseful in several states. Despite the situation, Khiladi Kumar’s film has hit a double-digit on Day 1.

Advertisement

Bachchhan Paandey collected 13.25 crores on day 1. The numbers are really good as many thought the film would end up scoring below the 10 crore mark due to The Kashmir Files. The film’s major chunk of collection is reportedly from Mumbai and Gujarat. It is also worth pointing out that the film stands at the second-biggest start amid the pandemic era after Sooryavanshi (26.29 crores) which was released during Diwali 2021.

Going by the collection on day 1 and decent word-of-mouth, the box office numbers are expected to grow from day 2 and day 3.

Interestingly, we, in our article “Bachchhan Paandey VS The Kashmir Files Box Office: Screen Distribution To Give Akshay Kumar A Sour Surprise Or Will He Be Able To Stop TKF Storm?” had mentioned that it won’t be surprising if Friday (Holi) hits the combined collection of over 30 crores. And look, the thing has happened with TKF (19.15 crores) and BP (13.25 crores) putting up 32.40 crores.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey also stars Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Abhimanyu Singh and others in key roles.

Must Read: The Kashmir Files VS Bachchhan Paandey In A Screen Count War: TKF Leaves Akshay Kumar’s Film Behind By 1000 Screens



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube