The Kashmir Files continues to shock with its unstoppable momentum at the box office. The film has scored its biggest day on the 2nd Friday i.e. day 8. It is now the second-highest earner of all-time in Bollywood for the 2nd Friday, after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Remember, TKF is not alone now as Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey has arrived. Despite such a big competitor, the film has shattered previous records of all-time blockbusters like Dangal and PK. Below is all you need to know about the same.

The Kashmir Files earned 19.15 crores on day 8, which is the highest single-day collection for TKF. This number has come when a mass entertainer’s option with Bachchhan Paandey is already available for the audience. The 8-day grand total now stands at 116.45 crores. Today and tomorrow, TKF will comfortably go past the 20 crore mark as advance bookings are terrific.

It’s also the second-highest number for the 2nd Friday in the history of Hindi films. It surpassed Dangal (18.59 crores) and PK (14.48 crores). It’s next to Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (19.75 crores).

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, TKF stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Chinmay Mandlekar and others in key roles.

