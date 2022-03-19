It would not be an exaggeration to say that whatever Daniel Radcliffe is at this point in his career, the biggest share of credit goes to his stint as Harry Potter. The actor who played the character for good years of his teenage life, became so synonymous with the part that fans cannot accept anyone else playing it. Most recently he came back to Hogwarts for the special reunion and that did raise many hopes of watching him reprise the young wizard.

For the unversed, Daniel Radcliffe entered the world of wizarding in 2001 with The Sorcerer’s Stone. He played Harry Potter for 10 long years until 2011 when cameras rolled for one last time of the franchise. Supported by Rupert Grint and Emma Stone the films became a rage and still make headlines.

The one that is making headlines now is the adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The buzz is that it is happening. But the biggest question is whether the trio, Daniel, Emma and Rupert return to play their parts? Daniel Radcliffe is now opening up about the same and breaking hearts simultaneously.

Expressing it is not something that interests him right now, Daniel Radcliffe as per Screenrant said, “This isn’t the answer that anybody’s going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it’s not a part of my day-to-day life anymore. I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of Potter okay and I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life.”

The Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe added, “I’m never going to say never, but the Star Wars guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back. For me, it’s only been 10. It’s not something I’m really interested in doing right now.”

