Kanye West aka Ye has been in the headlines over the past few years weeks for not-so-good reasons. Be it continuously calling out former wife Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson or his wild statements. Most recently he made Trevor Noah his target and decided to make some not-so politically correct comments that were also labelled racist at one point. But did you know before the post got deleted, even Noah had replied to the rapper in a comment?

If you aren’t aware of the row, Trevor in his Daily Show gave a 10-minute monologue on why Kanye is taking the path he is on right now referring to Kim Kardashian and everything happening around them. Noah went on to recall how his mother was abused and even shot in the head by her husband when he was young.

This monologue definitely did not go well with Kanye West, who called out Trevor Noah in an Instagram post. The caption he wrote was called racist and in no time the post got deleted. His account was even suspended by the photo-sharing app. But if the latest reports are to be believed just before the post was deleted Trevor has left a comment on the post.

As obtained by TMZ, Trevor Noah left a very lengthy comment on the post-Kanye West called him out. The host did not give any comeback but rather expressed his love for Kanye West and how he has looked up to him. “Damn, here we go again, everybody saying what’s not for him…,” he wrote.

Trevor Noah expressed, “There are few artists who have had more of an impact on me than you Ye. You took samples and turned them into symphonies. You took your pain and through the wire turned it into performance perfection. I thought differently about how I spent my money because of you, I learned to protect my child-like creativity from grown thoughts because of you, shit I still smile every time I put on a seatbelt because of you. You were a serious rapper who knew when not to take himself seriously. You effortlessly brought comedy into music and made us all smile when we rapped along.”

Trevor Noah added, “You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain. You have a right to fight for your family. But you have to know the difference between that and fighting your family. I’ve woken up too many times and read headlines about men who’ve killed their exes, their kids and then themselves. I never want to read that headline about you.”

Addressing Kanye West’s behaviour Trevor Noah wrote, “If you’re just joking about it all and I’m an idiot for caring, so be it. But I’d rather be the idiot who spoke up and said something to you in life, than the cool guy who said nothing and mourns for you in prison or the grave. Oh and as for K**n …clearly some people graduate but we are still stupid.”

“Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod. (I can’t front though, K**n Baya is also funny as shit.) Look after yourself brother. Hopefully one day we’ll all be laughing about this,” Trevor Noah concluded.

