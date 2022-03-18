Pete Davidson’s space trip is cancelled amidst the ongoing drama between him and GF Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West. For the unversed, ever since Kim’s SNL skit with Davidson, rumours of romance brewing between the two started. They were spotted hanging out on several occasions and enjoying romantic dinner dates.

Advertisement

Their relationship came as a shock to everyone but especially Ye, who took to his Instagram to rant against Pete. A lot of people labelled this as ‘harassment.’ Just yesterday, the rapper’s Instagram was suspended after racial slurs against Trevor Noah, who showed support to Kim.

Advertisement

It was just a few days ago when it was announced that Pete Davidson was revealed head into outer space. He was one of the six guests aboard the next flight of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space company. However, the company took to Twitter to share that Davidson won’t be on board with the mission. Though the reason wasn’t mentioned, some reports state that it was due to the strife between him and Kanye West.

“Blue Origin’s 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days,” the tweet read. Amongst all of this, Pete also made the news after Kim Kardashian boasted about the new tatts her BF got, dedicated towards her.

Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days. — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) March 18, 2022

The SKIMS owner revealed that Pete got the words ‘Kim’ branded with a hot rod on his chest. She also shared that the comedian got many more ‘cute’ tattoos. Kardashian also made her relationship Instagram official after sharing photos of her and Davidson.

Meanwhile, Pete Davidson’s SNL co-star Chris Redd has shared how the comedian is feeling about the drama between him and Kanye West. As per the reports online, Chris has said that Kim Kardashian’s new beau is ‘handling it well.’

Must Read: When Chris Evans’ First Tweet After Leaking His Own N*des Proved How He’s A Real ‘Captain’ At Handling Any Situation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube