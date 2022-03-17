SS Rajamouli’s upcoming period action drama, starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles, is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. With just days left until the Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn co-starrer hits theatres, we bet the excitement is at an all-time high. But did know there was a time when the makers were bashed for distorting history with it?

A Twitter user, whose account is now suspended, had taken to the micro-blogging platform in 2020 and bashed Rajamouli and the makers of the upcoming period drama for distorting history and changing how Komaram Bheem (played by NTR) was in real life. Read on to know all they said.

In the first tweet of the series calling out SS Rajamouli and the makers of Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s RRR, this Twitter user had written, “Horrible distortion: Bahubali director Rajamouli is making a 400 crore budget film on great freedom fighter Komaram Bheem. Komaram Bheem fought against Islαmist Nizam & Jihαdi Razakar army. Why is he shown wearing a skull cap? Such blatant falsehood in the name of history!”

In the next tweet in the thread, this netizen added, “All the fanatic fans saying ‘oh but he might have gone in disguise.’ Even in that case, No such thing ever happened in reality. Komaran Bheem’s own daughter was abducted & converted by Nizam’s Taluqdar Abdul Sattar. If you don’t have the guts to show this truth, shut your trap.”

In the news tweet, the netizen, further bashing the makers of RRR, wrote, “Just like Bollywood, regional movies of Deccan have propagated a lot of pseudo secularism, anti-Hindu hate and Brahmanophobia, all in the name of ‘fiction.’ They simply get away because people don’t understand the language and they also have bigoted fans.”

While the said account has been suspended, a couple of other netizens shared her words on the micro-blogging site. Agreeing and supporting what this Twitterati tweeted, one netizen shared an image of the real and the real Komaram Bheem and wrote, “The real. The one they portray” Another noted, “Really Horrible Distortion, thanks for sharing this!”

Copy & Tweet… Horrible distortion: Bahubali director Rajamouli is making a 400 crore budget film on great freedom fighter Komaram Bheem.

He fought against Islαmist Nizam & Jihαdi Razakar army. Why is he shown wearing a skull cap? Blatant falsehood! https://t.co/RTW0ZQY6pG — Alive | ध्रियमाण (@Dhriyamana) October 22, 2020

Horrible distortion: Bahubali director Rajamouli is making a 400 crore budget film on great freedom fighter Komaram Bheem. Komaran Bheem fought against Islαmist Nizam & his Jihαdi Razakar army.Why is he shown wearing a skull cap? Such blatant falsehood in the name of history! pic.twitter.com/nX7Lq6UAQ8 — Sunny Anni Singh 🇮🇳 (@Right_ideology) October 23, 2020

All the fanatic fans saying "oh but he might have gone in disguise". Even in that case, No such thing ever happened in reality. Komaram bheem's own daughter was abducted & converted by Nizam's Taluqdar Abdul Sattar. If you dont have the guts to show this truth, shut your trap pic.twitter.com/QMKyn0Imdf — hello world (@India83808841) October 22, 2020

"But oh it is fiction". Just like Bollywood, regional movies of Deccan have propagated a lot of pseudo secularism, anti Hindu hate and Brahmanophobia, all in the name of "fiction". They simply get away because people don't understand the language.. — Rana Pratap (@MaharanaPratap0) October 22, 2020

The Real The One They

Komaram Bheem👇 Portray 👇 pic.twitter.com/qFEgoQD8sO — Gif Giffer Giffest (@MohanWamsy) October 22, 2020

Really Horrible Distortion, thanks for sharing this! pic.twitter.com/AK0WWdQXoF — Movie Mango ® (@Go_Movie_Mango) October 22, 2020

RRR is said to be a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (NTR). The duo fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Besides Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran. It is set to release on March 25.

Do you think the makers of RRR have distorted history as far as Komaram Bheem’s character is concerned? Or is it okay for them to have done so after mentioning that it is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries… Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

