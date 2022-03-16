Riding high on the success of her latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt is currently on vacation in the Maldives. The actress dashed off to the tropical island with sister Shaheen Bhatt for her birthday vacation. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress turned 29 on March 15, 2022, and celebrated her big day with her sister on the beaches.

Now, Alia has a treat for her fans as she finally decided to show her fans what her 29th birthday looked like. But guess what did we spot? Read on

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a video that gave her fans a sneak peek into her 29th birthday celebrations in the Maldives. But what has caught our attention was the “I love you” note that she received which she has received from the love of her life Ranbir Kapoor. Alia’s birthday celebration was all above watching FRIENDS, having a gala time on the beach, relishing delicious delicacies and what not. A portion of the video also sees her chilling on the yacht.

Speaking about the note, Alia Bhatt has shared its photo in the video and it read, “Happy birthday & I Love you.” Watch it below:

Looks like, the 29th birthday was done right for Alia Bhatt!

Meanwhile, rumours around Ranbir and Alia’s wedding have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. While the couple often gets spotted at the construction site of their dream home Krishna Raj, recent reports stated that they might tie the knot in April between 22-22 in Shmila and have apparently booked the venue too.

We shall wait for the rumours to turn out to be true!

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia have an interesting line-up of projects. The duo will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, while the Raazi actress will also star in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. That apart she also has KJo’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

RK, on the other hand, has Shamshera, Luv Ranjan’s untitled next opposite Shraddha Kapoor and Animal on his plate.

