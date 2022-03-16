Bollywood celebrities not only make headlines for films but also for their relationships. Breakups and patch-ups are part and parcel of Tinseltown. Actor Prateik Babbar, who was head over heels in love with actress Amy Jackson, now opens up about their break-up.

Both actors worked together in Ekk Deewana Tha, which was released in 2011. The two started dating in 2012 but their relationship did not last long. Eventually, they called it quits. Now Dhobi Ghat actor has revealed how his break-up with Amy started a dark phase in his life.

Prateik Babbar recently appeared in a new episode of Mashable’s The Bombay Journey and spoke about what Ekk Deewana Tha meant for him. He said that the film made him feel like an actor. However, it did not spell only good things for him.

Explaining it further, Prateik said, “It was a good film. But then I fell in love with that woman (Amy) and it just went haywire. And that just… how do I put this in simplest way… I think a bad phase began when I experienced heartbreak there. Heartbreak at 25 years old just hits different. Phir main gayab hogaya (Then I completely disappeared).”

Back in 2012, Prateik Babbar admitted being in a relationship with Amy Jackson during a conversation with Hindustan Times. He said, “I am usually shy, but Amy brings out the best in me. She is the most beautiful girl in the world. Apart from being a gorgeous diva, she’s also very simple at heart. It was mutual. Our courtship can be simply summed up as, ‘Tab Ek deewana tha, aur ab ek deewani hai’.”

Amy had also confessed about not being in touch with the actor since their break-up. However, now the two have moved on and married to different people. Prateik is married to Sanya Sagar since 2019 while Amy was engaged to George Panayiotou. The two even welcomed their first child. However, months later they seemingly have broken up.

On the work front, Prateik Babbar will be next seen in Bachchhan Paandey which is scheduled to release on March 18, 2022. He will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in the film.

