Alia Bhatt is on a roll as the actress has been getting some interesting projects while she has also turned producer with the upcoming film, Darlings. On the other hand, she is also set to make her debut in Hollywood with Netflix’s Heart Of Stone featuring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. In a recent chat, Bhatt speaks about focusing on her career and the actress also claims that she doesn’t want to be part of a rat race.

Most recently, Alia gave another blockbuster Gangubai Kathiawadi for which she’s still receiving applause from all around the world. The film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles, while Ajay Devgn made a cameo in the film.

As Alia Bhatt celebrates her 29th Birthday today, the actress spoke with News18 and claimed that she isn’t focusing on being at the top but she is looking out for films that she enjoy. The Raazi star says, “The rat race is something that isn’t satisfying and sometimes it gets addictive and negative also.”

Alia Bhatt adds, “So it doesn’t drive me anymore. I don’t want to be in that game. What is driving me is to keep working with people with who I am comfortable and doing films and roles that I love. I want to keep it light, happy and do meaningful cinema. I am not sure what I am hungry to do at the moment, I’m just looking at having good experiences and keep moving on as I feel that is what life is all about.”

Further speaking about making her Telugu debut with RRR, Hollywood with Heart of Stone as well as donning producers’ hat for Darlings, she says, “I don’t fear making mistakes as I think it is a part and parcel of life. I can’t always make the right decisions. Sometimes in making a mistake you never find out what happened and I don’t want to be a bunch of ‘What-if.’ I am totally capable of dealing with a decision going wrong and that’s what helps me take bold decisions. Also, confidence really comes from decisions that went well in the past. When I did a film like Raazi, there was a belief in me that the film isn’t only good but it is going to be a commercial success too. And it happened, so my instinct was right. I feel there is something to learn from every film, even if it doesn’t do well.”

“I remember having a conversation with my father where he told me, ‘Alia, how long are you going to fuel your own engine? After a point of time, you need to use the brand that you have created for yourself to aid other people’s careers.’ So it is not only about my game but is also about giving other people a chance. I want to nurture good writers, thinkers, and directors, and believing in the content that I am producing is a different passion altogether which I am excited about,” says Alia Bhatt.

When asked if she wants to produce a certain kind of film? To this the actress shares, “I want to tell heart-touching and emotional stories. Jasmeet came to me with the script of Darlings and I really liked it. It is a character and a genre that I have personally not attempted earlier. I want to produce films that become conversation starters and the idea for the next few years is to build and nurture this production house.”

Although Alia Bhatt refused to speak about her big Hollywood debut, but the Student of the Year fame says, “I just don’t want to do it for the heck of it and to tick it off the box. I want to look at opportunities which should have a good part, an interesting dynamic, and cast, something that is new and relevant.”

