As the release of S.S Rajamouli’s highly anticipated ‘RRR’ is just around the corner, the excitement is at an all-time high.

Advertisement

After the overwhelming response to the trailer and ‘Naatu Naatu’ the up-tempo track that highlights the chemistry and brotherhood between Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the film, comes the song ‘Sholay’.

Advertisement

Giving audiences another reason to look forward to the film, the makers today launched ‘Sholay’ the celebratory song from the period action drama that will feature during the end credits of ‘RRR’.

‘Sholay’ celebrates the magic of Indian cinema as Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and Alia Bhatt sport desi avatars and bring on the energy in this vibrant song.

S.S Rajamouli’s RRR includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR is releasing on 25th March 2022.

Must Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Day 15: Alia Bhatt Manages To Maintain Pace Despite Facing Competition From Radhe Shyam & The Kashmir Files

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube