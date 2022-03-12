It was a good start to the third week for Gangubai Kathiawadi as 2.75 crores* more came in. The film is keeping the pace on and though one felt that the collections would get into 2.25-2.50 crores zone at least on the third Friday due to the release of Radhe Shyam and The Kashmir Files; there isn’t much of an impact which is being felt.

As a matter of fact what’s all the more remarkable is that the numbers are coming in at a reduced count of shows, which means the percentage occupancy has increased at the auditoriums where it is running. The situation is the same at multiplexes as well as single screens, and that further sets the film for good collections on Saturday and Sunday.

During its first two weekends, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Gangubai Kathiawadi saw very good jumps which ensured that the collections stayed on to be bountiful. Now with competition around in the form of the two new releases, Jhund in Maharashtra and The Batman at the premium properties, one can’t expect similar jumps yet again for the Alia Bhatt starter.

However, if it indeed ends up being in the same zone as the first two weekends then Gangubai Kathiawadi would help it pace much faster from its current total of 108.39 crore* towards the 125 crore mark before bonus collections come in.

*Estimates. Gangubai Kathiawadi’s final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

