It was a decent first week for The Batman as 33.75 crores* came in. The collections are overall fine but the trouble is that after seeing 6 crores on the first day, the collections slid down to 1.75 crores* on the seventh day. Though one can understand that there would fall in numbers for a film when compared to the opening day, the drop is a bit steep here. Ideally, the collections should have stayed in the 2.5-3 crores range right till the end of the first week.

This is the reason why 50 crores lifetime is now out of question for The Batman. The best-case scenario looks like 45 crores for now and though that’s not bad either, the thing is that expectations were of a higher lifetime from The Batman, considering it belongs to the superhero genre which is quite popular globally.

The Batman should grow again tomorrow and the day after since this is the best time for such kinds of Hollywood films to score. However on the weekdays, the numbers are bound to slip again though as long as at least 1 crore come on each of the weekdays till the release of Bachchan Pandey, it would be fine.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

