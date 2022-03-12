Vivek Agnihotri’s much-anticipated release, The Kashmir Files is finally out in the cinemas and has made a great head start as it completes its first day at the Box Office. The movie is said to have made great profits and as per early estimates, Vivek’s movies are already walking on a high note.

For the unversed, the movie is produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts in tie-ups with Zee Studios. The movie was made on an overall budget of Rs 14 crore which is more than the Rs 7.5 crore budget that was used to make Agnihotri’s prior project Tashkent Files.

Well coming back to our topic, it is to be noted that Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files has been released across 550 theatres. Now as the movie completes its day one at the Box Office, the estimated amount earned across these 550 theatres is Rs 2.5 crore-3 crore. This is an amazing opening for Vivek Agnihotri’s movie as it beat a good amount of mainstream movie’s first-day records.

It is also to be noted that Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files has gone to earn almost triple the value of the director’s previous movie Tashkent Files. The latter only managed to bag only 40 lakhs in the Box Office, which makes Kashmir Files a big step up for Vivek.

Talking more about the movie, the drama depicts the events that took place during the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency. The movie was released on 11th March and brings in a huge star cast ranging from Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar, Prakash Belawadi, Puneet Issar.

What are your thoughts on Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, did you find it completely true or opinionated? make sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

