The buzz surrounding Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ is at an all-time high. Just two days ahead of its release, the makers have launched a new hard-hitting trailer of the exodus drama which will certainly build the anticipation among the audience even more.

The trailer featuring the song ‘Hum Dekhenge’ beautifully showcases the plight of Kashmiri pandits and creates an impact with a valid question – will Kashmiri pandits get justice after 32 years?

Check out The Kashmir Files trailer 2 here:

The makers of the much talked about film were taken in for a huge surprise during the screening of the exodus drama held in New Delhi recently. Apart from appreciating filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s vision to create a story (that needs to be told) highlighting the plight of Kashmiri pandits, the packed cinema hall gave a standing ovation and huge round of applause to the cinematic masterpiece. The screening of The Kashmir Files echoed the same sentiments from the crowd who couldn’t stop praising the thought-provoking narrative and stupendous performances by the stellar cast.

Living up to its title, The Kashmir Files is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri is scheduled to release in theatres on 11th March 2022.

