Ever since Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri dropped the trailer of The Kashmir Files on the web, he’s been in the news for multiple reasons. After exposing film critic Anupama Chopra, the filmmaker has now slammed the makers and the host of The Kapil Sharma show. Read on to know why?

The Kashmir Files is based on the real-life exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumar among others.

This afternoon, Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter handle to bash the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show and its host for not inviting the team to his show, to promote The Kashmir Files. The filmmaker wrote in his Tweet that it’s Kapil’s choice to decide who to invite and who not. However, he later revealed that the makers have refused to promote The Kashmir Files on The Kapil Sharma as there are no big stars in it.

When a Twitterati wrote, “Vivek sir, this film need to promote in @KapilSharmaK9 Kapil ji show. Kapil bhai…Apne sabka sahyog kiya hai…please iss film ko bhi promote kare…ham sab Mithun da, anupam kher ko ek sath dekhna chahte hai. Dhanyawad… #KashmiriHindus #KashmiriPandits.” Re-tweeting the same tweet, the filmmaker revealed that he hasn’t be called on the show.

Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: वो राजा हैं हम रंक…”

I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: वो राजा हैं हम रंक… https://t.co/la8y9FhB6l — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 7, 2022

Further replying to another user, he revealed that the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show for not inviting the actor to promote the film as ‘there’s no big star.’ He wrote in his next Tweet, “Even I am a fan. But it’s a fact that they refused to call us on their show because there is no big star. In Bollywood non-starter Directors, writers and Good actors are considered as NOBODIES.”

Even I am a fan. But it’s a fact that they refused to call us on their show because there is no big star. In Bollywood non-starter Directors, writers and Good actors are considered as NOBODIES. https://t.co/l4IPSJ8nX4 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 4, 2022

The Kashmir Files hit the screens this Friday, i.e., March 11, 2022.

