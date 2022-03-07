Poonam Pandey is currently a part of Kangana Ranaut’s hosted reality show ‘Lock Upp’. The show has already been making headlines for its controversial timeline and in one of the recent episodes, Poonam has opened up on her relationship with her estranged husband Sam Bombay. The model revealed some spine-chilling details about her troubled marriage with Sam and how he used to beat her like a dog. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The concept of the show includes celebrities revealing some of the darkest secrets about their lives. And talking about the same, Poonam couldn’t hold back and revealed some disturbing details about her estranged husband Sam and how he would lock her up in the room and tried to kill herself multiple times.

Poonam Pandey said, “This jail, the food, my sleep, it is luxury for me. I was in a relationship for 4 years and those four years of my life I couldn’t sleep. I couldn’t eat. I would not eat for days, that’s why I crave for vada pav. I would get beaten up. I would get locked in one of my bedrooms. My phone was broken so I couldn’t make any calls. And the next time I would just feel that I should kill myself. I’ve tried to kill myself multiple times. Kutte ki tarah maarta hai na, kutte ki tarah.”

Back then, Poonam Pandey’s bruised faced pictures went viral on social media and fans were curious to know as to what has happened to her. Talking about the same, the model said, “At that point, I started feeling I am very weak. I am not Poonam Pandey. Mera bahut mazak udaaya gaya, bahut bada mazak.. My hospital pictures went viral, people started saying that she deserves what is happening to her. I went through mental and physical abuse at my home itself. I consider myself very lucky that I am alive, emotional well-being. But I am proud of the fact that I am out of it and I am sitting with you all here.”

Upon hearing Poonam’s story, the other Lock Upp contestants became emotional and applauded her for fighting with everything in her life bravely.

