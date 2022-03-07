Singer Millind Gaba is well known for his songs “Nazar Lag Jayegi”, “She Don’t Know” and “Yaar Mod Do”. Last year he made headlines for his stint in Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT. Now the latest report claims he is all set to get hitched. Scroll down to know more.

As per reports, the singer is dating YouTuber Harsh Beniwal’s sister Pria Beniwal who is a fashion, beauty and lifestyle social media influencer. The two have been dating for the last four years and are planning to take their relationship a notch ahead.

Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Millind Gaba and his long time girlfriend Pria are planning to tie the knot on April 16. Hindustan Times report claims that the wedding will be a grand affair with the celebration lasting for almost a week. The wedding festivities will begin on April 11, with the sagan ceremony.

Not just that, the couple will also have a cocktail bash on April 13 and Beniwal’s Mehendi ceremony will take place on April 15 at Pria Beniwal’s residence. While the wedding is expected to be a traditional affair with Punjabi rituals, they will also follow Jat rituals with the virtue of Beniwal’s Haryanvi Jat descent.

The report also quoted a source as saying, “They have booked multiple venues. So, each function will take place at a different place. But, all the functions will primarily be in Delhi-NCR. Millind Gaba’s friends from the industry, including Yo Yo Honey Singh (musician), are also expected to attend the do.”

Gaba and Pria were supposed to get married in November last year. However, his participation in Bigg Boss OTT pushed the wedding to January 2022. Later Omicron variant further pushed the wedding date. While there’s no official confirmation, the report cites the source as saying, “They don’t want to jinx this date, hence they’ve been absolutely mum about it.”

