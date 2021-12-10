Noted YouTuber Bhuvan Bam has released the music video for the title track of his web series Dhindora, which is Sung by Kailash Kher and composed by Sneha Khanwalkar.

Advertisement

The video brings India’s top content creators together in one frame, making it one of the most massive digital collaborations.

Advertisement

Shot at a specially curated set, Dhindora title track features famous artistes, comedians and digital creators such as Tanmay Bhatt, Ashish Chanchlani, Zakir Khan, Harsh Beniwal, Sejal Kumar, MJ5, CarryMinati, Gayatri Bhardwaj, Gaurav Taneja (Flying Beast), BeYouNick, Round2hell trio, Team Naach, and Nishchay Malhan (Triggered Insaan), among others.

Expressing his excitement over the release of the music video, Bhuvan Bam said: “Creating Dhindoa in a true sense was a joyride, with all the love and appreciation it has received.. While the show technically concluded last week, I do believe this is the fitting finale that our audiences deserve – with a perfect audio-visual treat featuring multiple talented creators of the digital industry and Kailash Sir’s voice adding a magical touch to it.”

Bhuvan’s most popular characters like Titu Mama, Bablujiand and Banchhoddas will be seen dancing to the soundtrack.

“Bringing the world of ‘Dhindora’ to life on everyone’s screens has been nothing short of a surreal adventure, and I am beyond delighted to see the audience profoundly resonate with it. With this in mind, we brought together the largest host of the country’s favourite creators and poured in an equal amount of love and hard work in creating the music video for the title song,” added Rohit Raj, producer of Dhindora.

Must Read: Urfi Javed Oozes Oomph In A Backless Top; Netizen Goes, “Please Pura Kapda Pehen Lo”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube