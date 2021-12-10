Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is back with yet another quirky avatar. She has previously sizzled with a recreation of looks carried by Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Rihanna. So, expectations are par high from the beauty. Scroll below for her latest look that’s leaving fans jaw-dropped!

Time and again, Urfi is trolled for her fashionista appearances. Netizens often backlash her over her revealing clothes and ask her to cover herself a little. It was just yesterday when she sizzled in a blue bikini and was at the receiving end of trolls.

But Urfi Javed is unstoppable! The Bigg Boss OTT fame contestant has shared the latest video of herself dancing to the tunes of High School, crooned by Nicki Minaj ft Lil Wayne. She could be seen wearing a printed top that is held by a couple of drawstrings at the back.

Urfi Javed paired her backless top with white skinny jeans and tied her hair in a high pony. She turns away from the cameras as she flaunted her s*xy moves to the fans.

“Ain’t it ?” read the caption of her post.

Viewers left mixed reactions in the comment section.

A user wrote, “Dekh khatre mai hai” hinting to her backless top.

Another commented, “Kya baat hai!”

A fan wrote, “volcano!”

“Worst dance on this song,” commented another.

“Please pura kapda bhen lo ok,” read another comment.

Urfi Javed rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT. She was the first contestant to get evicted after Zeeshan Khan ditched her to create a pair with Divya Agarwal.

The actress also recently revealed some shocking details of how her ex-boyfriend Paras Kalnawat didn’t let her be a part of Rupali Ganguly led show Anupamaa!

