Tv star Surbhi Jyoti is famously known for her role as Zoya in Zee TV’s Qubool Hai. However, Surbhi has made it clear that she isn’t interested in being called an actor who has just worked on tv, by making her appearances on web series, music videos!

Advertisement

Well, Surbhi now has something to say about actors in general and the mediums they work on! Check it out.

Advertisement

As per Hindustan Times, Surbhi Jyoti believes that an actor should simply be known by the work they do and not by the medium they come up from. Surbhi says, “I pity those who look down upon TV actors,”

Talking about the same, Surbhi Jyoti adds, “I don’t know how and when this has become a norm that if you have done films, you are a good actor and if you are from TV, you are not a good actor. I don’t know why people still believe in it. Maybe people need to take some time to fathom this simple fact that an actor should be judged on the basis of their acting skills and not which platform they come from. ‘Ye TV karta hai toh ye bura actor hi hoga’ is such a miserable statement to make.”

The Nagin actor feels that nothing can beat the television industry, not even OTT platforms, and the film industry, as TV has the maximum reach in terms of viewership!

Surbhi has also made a bold statement by saying that she achieves whatever she wants for her own self and that her personal life is none of anyone’s business!

Well, each of her statements is so inspiring on its own self! isn’t it?!

On the professional front, Surbhi Jyoti was last seen in Jazim Sharma’s latest track Bismillah 2. The actress is also known for her roles in Qubool Hai, Naagin 3, Ishqbaaz, and many more amazing Tv serials!

For more such updates, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Ritesh Singh’s ‘Real’ Wife Accuses Him Of Beating With Belt For Hours Amid Many Other Things!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube