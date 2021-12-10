Bigg Boss 15 has been struggling with TRPs and looks like makers are doing everything in their power to bring the numbers up. A bunch of wild card contestants were recently brought on the show and it included controversy queen Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh. Netizens recently found an old picture of Ritesh and his alleged family which is triggering a debate on social media.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Rakhi and Ritesh’s relationship has been under the radar ever since the couple entered the popular television show. Some reports suggested that Ritesh was in reality, a cameraman on the show and had nothing to do with Rakhi before they entered together. On the show, Rakhi also got into a massive fight with co-contestant Abhijeet Bichukale, who referred to her husband as ‘Bhaade ka pati’.

Advertisement

In the most recent development, a picture of Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh’s ‘real’ family has been taking the internet by storm. The blurry photograph shows Ritesh, his alleged first wife and a kid at the beach as they brightly smile for the camera. Ritesh is spotted wearing a simple orange T-shirt and a pair of black shorts while holding down the kid who seems slightly grumpy.

How do you think, Rakhi Sawant will react to it?

Sharing the picture on Twitter, a user highlighted Bichukale’s words on the show and called Ritesh ‘Bhade ka pati’. They also asked the makers and the channel to stop fooling the viewers by making fake angles. Have a look at the tweet.

In the comments section of the post, several people have expressed their shock over the viral pictures. A user wrote, “Is it really true..?????…Poll khol of Ritesh..” while another mentioned how Abhijeet was mistaken on the show. “Ha abhi beech mein shadi ki pics bhi thi mujhey laga edited hai yeh toh sach nikli…bichukle ne sahi bola tha. Justice For Future PM”, the comment said. Have a look at a few reactions here.

Ha abhi beech mein shadi ki pics bhi thi mujhey laga edited hai yeh toh sach nikli 😂😂 bichukle ne sahi bola tha.

Justice For Future PM#UmarRiaz #UmarArmy — Riya Gupta (@riyagupta1230) December 10, 2021

kaha se mila? kaun hai ye? — 🎭 (@Musafirr___) December 10, 2021

What are your thoughts on Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh having an alleged family? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Exclusive! Is Raj Anadkat Quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Asit Kumarr Modi Says, “Pata Nahi Mujhe Kuch”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube