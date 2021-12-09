Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is undeniably one of the most successful shows in the history of Indian Television. There have been multiple actors who quit the show along with other replacements. But TMKOC has managed to grab #1 position irrespective. We’ve exclusively learnt that Raj Anadkat aka Tapu may be bidding goodbye to the sitcom soon. Scroll below for details and Asit Kumarr Modi’s reaction!

As most know, Raj plays the role of Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor replaced Bhavya Gandhi in 2017 and has been ruling hearts ever since. Fans may be disappointed to hear that Anakdat may soon mark an end to his TMKOC journey.

A source close to the show reveals us, “The journey has been bittersweet with Raj. There have been multiple times that the team has tried to make amends with him but things aren’t working out anymore. Neither is he willing to stick for too long nor the cast and crew is keen on asking him to stay.”

It remains unknown whether Raj Anadkat has already put down his papers or the conversation regarding the same is still on. We tried reaching the actor for a statement, but he remained unavailable.

Koimoi even tried to reach out to Raj’s manager who said she has little idea about his journey in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as she handles his other projects.

We also reached out to Asit Kumarr Modi for clarification. But the TMKOC producer reacted by saying, “Pata nahi mujhe kuch. Nahi, mujhe nahi pata hai.”

Well, so many tight-lipped statements are only making us fear if the reports are true. We hope Raj Anadkat sorts out the issues and decides to continue his journey as Tapu.

