Bigg Boss 15 is loaded with immense drama, fights, and quarrels over little things. The contestants can be seen putting a lot of effort to make their way to the finale. Rashami Desai who entered the house as a wild card contestant will be seen locking horns with BFF Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Advertisement

The Ticket To Finale task witnessed several rifts between the housemates. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fought while brother-sister duo Shamita Shetty & Rajiv Adatia were on opposite ends too.

Advertisement

Amidst all the chaos, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen expressing her annoyance towards Rashami Desai. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress was trying to get a clarification about her BFF’s decisions, while Rashami claimed that she is well aware that she is being sidelined by Devoleena in the game.

After which Devoleena Bhattacharjee dragged Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Umar Riaz into the scenario. Rashami lost her cool and slammed, “Baar baar Umar par kya pahuch jati ho. Are Rashami Desai khadi hai baat kar na.”

Well, it was an unexpected scenario to witness the best friends fighting. But fans are really excited to see how this game will proceed.

Will Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee make amends or is it the end to their friendship? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bigg Boss 15 updates!

Must Read: Urfi Javed Dons A S*xy Blue Bikini With A Sarong; Netizen Trolls, “Ab Bacha Kya Hai, Ye Bhi Utar Do”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube