Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant Saved From Nominations While BFFs Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Others Fight?

Rakhi Sawant will be saved from nomination this week in Bigg Boss 15, said sources close to the show.

Furthermore, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai have a heated argument with Abhijit Bichukale during the ‘Ticket To Finale’ task.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shouts at Abhijit Bichukale: “He was stabbing me back,” and Rashami Desai adds: “You do a lot of politics. But this doesn’t works with me as I understand it well.”

While this war of words has resulted in creating a rift among the Bigg Boss 15 VIPs. Meanwhile, it has also created differences between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. Karan is willing to win the task at any cost and doesn’t matter whosoever comes in his way, he is sure to defeat him or her and move forward. His attitude hurts Tejasswi and she says: “We can’t move ahead.”

Karan agrees and says: “I don’t think it’s working out. Do whatever you want to do and play with anyone you like. You are too weak when it comes to relationship.”

Tejasswi Prakash replies angrily: “You proved it.” Is it going to be the end of their relationship or not is yet to be seen.

