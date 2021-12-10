Rashami Desai who is currently in the Bigg Boss 15 house is making headlines yet again. From being loggerheads with her best friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee to her ex Arhaan Khan taking digs after digs, the beauty is not missing any chance to be in the news. Now, Arhaan has taken another dig at her and called her #AisiLadki in his recent tweet. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Arhaan never misses an opportunity to take a dig at her ex-girlfriend Rashami and their tiff has been quite evident for fans to notice.

Arhaan Khan took to his Twitter after Rashami Desai’s nasty fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her growing closeness with Umar Riaz. He called Rashami a ‘sympathy gainer’ and used the hashtag ‘#AisiLadki’.

Arhaan Khan wrote, “You guys think she’s Changed? No dear wo Wahi Attention, Sympathy Gainer hai #AisiLadki you know if you Know #BiggBoss15”.

You guys think she's Changed? No dear wo Wahi Attention, Sympathy Gainer hai #AisiLadki you know if you Know #BiggBoss15 — Arhaan Khan (@imArhaanKhan) December 8, 2021

Meanwhile, once upon a time Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan were in a very serious relationship and it turned sour after Salman Khan revealed some unknown facts about Arhaan in Season 13 of Bigg Boss. Ever since then, the ex-couple have never been on great terms with each other.

A while ago, Salman Khan mocked her during Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar and asked her if she handed over the keys to the right people this time! To this, Rashami Desai responded that she gave the keys to her house to her mother this time! This led Arhaan Khan to go bitter. He took to her Twitter account and wrote, “Pata nahi mere alawa kis kis ke paas ghar ki chabi thi… ye toh show khatam hone ke baad hi pata chala.. Aage dekho ghar ki chabi kis kis ke paas niklengi #AisiLadki #BiggBoss15”.

The tweet was soon deleted following a massive backlash.

