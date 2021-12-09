Shivam Khajuria, who currently essays the protagonist role of Nihar Goyal in ‘Mann Sundar’, says he was delighted to dress up as a groom for the first time for a sequence in the show.

He says: “It was for the first time I got to dress up like a groom for my show and literally I enjoyed it.”

Shivam Khajuria added, “It was fun to shoot the marriage sequence. I always assumed how interesting it would be to shoot for such wedding tracks whenever I watched those scenes on television and finally I got to experience it.”

Shivam Khajuria who earlier essayed an antagonist Naveen in his debut TV show ‘Molkki‘, feels the show is a fresh experience. “After playing a negative role, essaying a positive role is really a fresh experience. Such a variety of characters will make me versatile someday. It is also helping me to grow as an actor and polish my acting skills.”

