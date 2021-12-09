Most adored television actress Nia Sharma is not only known for her appearances in famous tv series but also for the amazing social media presence that she has! Well, Nia recently posted a dance video, and the fans can’t help but go gaga over the Diva’s moves and grooves.

In Nia Sharma’s latest reel that she posted, we see her shaking a leg on a very chirpy Haryanvi song along with two other dancers in the background. In the reel, Nia was seen wearing a hot pink sports bra and matching leggings. She completed her sporty look by wearing white sneakers!

Sharing the reel Nia Sharma wrote the caption as, ” Sore thighs.. Sore back…But reel to banegi hi banegi..”

Nia’s recent reel was showered with love by her fans. While one user commented, ‘hot’, another one commented, “U looking so sexy.” One user commented, “Superb (with two fire emojis), Another user wrote, “What a nice song and dance also.” Other than all this, her comment section is filled with heart, fire, and heart eyes emojis!

It’s for sure that Nia’s fans are super crazy behind her dance moves. Well, not only her dance videos, but her fans also swoon over the stunning pictures that she keeps on posting now and then.

Nia is also known for being very vocal about things, recently she had opened up on not finding not going television shows in today’s time, she said, “Honestly there’s not much work that has come my way. I’m not consciously keeping away, but this year no project has materialized for me. I don’t know why nothing is coming my way. Nobody has approached me!.”

Nia Sharma was last seen in a music video, ‘Do Ghoont’. She is very famously known for her role in the serial Jamai Raja.

