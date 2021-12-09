Wedding seasons are upon us. Not just Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are getting married but Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi’s daughter is also set to get hitched. Now the invitation card for her wedding has been leaked online. Scroll down to know more.

Koimoi was the first to report that TMKOC actor’s daughter Niyati Joshi, is all set to tie the knot soon with Yashovardhan Mishra, the son of film writer Ashok Mishra. The wedding will be held at Taj Hotel on December 11 in Mumbai.

Ever since the report came out, fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are excited to know every detail of the wedding. Now Dilip Joshi’s daughter Niyati Joshi’s wedding invitation has been leaked and it is going viral on social media. It has left netizens all excited. Take a look at it below:

The entire Taarak Mehta team has been invited for the auspicious occasion. Reportedly, several old members of the hit sitcom are also invited to the wedding. One of them being Disha Vakani, who played the role of Dayaben on the show, is also reportedly invited to the wedding.

However, she wouldn’t be able to attend the wedding. A source previously said to us, “Disha is fond of Dilipji but she politely refused to be a part of the star-studded affair. However, she has sent lots of love and blessings to his daughter. She may personally get visit them but she’s done being part of anything related to showbiz. The rest of the TMKOC team is more than excited to be a part of the affair.”

Well, we wish Niyati her big day and hearty congratulations to Dilip Joshi! So are you guys excited about the wedding? Let us know in the comments.

