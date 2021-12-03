Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a much-loved sitcom series which has been running successfully for years now. As the show secured a place in YouTube’s most popular videos list this year, its director, Malav Rajda, had the most exciting response to it. He even went on to savagely shun a troll who compared the show to Bhuvan Bam’s web series Dhindora.

For the unversed, the video streaming website YouTube (India) dropped a list of most-trending videos of 2021 and TMKOC had secured the tenth position. The chart featured a series of popular comedians and YouTube content creators including BB Ki Vines and CarryMinati.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director Malav Rajda shared the piece of news on his social media, expressing how elated he was about the achievement. His comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages but there were a few followers who resorted to unnecessary trolling.

A user-targeted the director of the show and wrote, “Still dhindoora is much better than tmkoc new episodes. #bittertruth shame on you @malavrajda.” Malav Rajda was quick to spot this comment and give a befitting reply. He said, “Toh tu dhindhora dekh bhai…gunpoint pe tmkoc thodi dikha rahe hai.” Have a look at the savage comment war here.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s 4-minute-long YouTube clip is called ‘Bhide jumps Off Balcony’ and has more than 101 million views so far. The short video showcases a rift between Bhide and Jethalal as Sakharam goes missing from Gokuldham society. Bhide believes Tappu and Jethalal are the ones responsible for sneaking his yellow scooter out of the building while Jethalal seems hilariously oblivious when confronted.

In a part of the video, Bhide is spotted jumping off the balcony railing action-hero style, as he heads towards Jethalal’s house, demanding answers. He even grabs Jethyalal’s collar in an attempt to wake him up from his deep sleep. Here’s the clip.

